eyeQ: new outlook for ‘cheap’ FTSE 100

FTSE 100 Macro Relevance: 80%

Model Value: 8,355.13

Fair Value Gap: -1.16% discount to model value Data correct as at 24 September 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. The big news this morning comes out of China. Its economy has struggled to recover since re-opening after Covid lockdowns and several attempts at policy stimulus have failed to hit home. Overnight, Beijing have launched several measures which many financial commentators perceive to be the big-policy bazooka that’s been missing – rate cuts for banks and mortgage borrowers, direct support for the equity market. Such are the long-standing issues facing the Chinese economy that there is no single silver bullet that will produce an immediate economic recovery. But, as statements of intent go, this is a strong sign that the authorities are finally stepping up. How should ii customers think about this? The interactive investor platform has a number of Chinese funds. But remember that the UK equity market contains mining stocks such as Rio Tinto Registered Shares (LSE:RIO), Anglo American (LSE:AAL), and Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO), which could be among the main beneficiaries. On eyeQ, all three of those are close to model value, i.e. they’ve been performing as they should given overall macro conditions. If these measures to stimulate Chinese growth gain traction, that model value will start to move higher. Simpler still is the FTSE 100 itself. Last week, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates. In previous cycles that’s been a signal for the rest of the world to catch up with expensive US stocks; a signal that “value” plays can catch up to technology names. After a strong start to the year, model value for the FTSE 100 has been rangebound for a few months now. It has felt like the market is waiting for next month’s Budget to decide which way the next big move will be. Domestically, the Budget will be critical. But remember the FTSE 100 has a strong international bias and, while the Valuation Gap is modest, current levels do screen as cheap to the overall macro environment on eyeQ.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

