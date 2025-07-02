eyeQ: once-a-year chance to buy Greggs shares

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Greggs

Macro Relevance: 75%

Model Value:2,172.30p

Fair Value Gap: -26% discount to model value

Data correct as at 2 July 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Greggs (LSE:GRG) updated investors this morning and the baker now expect profits to fall this year relative to last. They blamed the hot weather which hurt sales of hot food.

The first thing you see in the chart below is how noisy macro has become this year as Trump's trade wars have impacted. Over 2023-24 macro relevance was high, eyeQ model value was comparatively stable and GRG's share price gyrated around macro conditions.

That all changed in 2025. Macro relevance fell and model value was especially noisy in April around Trump's Liberation Day. That does mean there are caveats around eyeQ's macro outlook.

But, that said, GRG now screens as 26% cheap. Macro conditions are choppy but largely rangebound; so, this morning's 15% sell-off has taken the stock sufficiently below our model to fire a new bullish signal.

These are relatively rare occurrences. GRG has only been in a macro regime and this cheap 15 times since 2009. So crudely it's a once-a-year thing. And of those signals, 67% of them have worked which is a strong hit rate.

So, yes, there are some health warnings, but the macro picture is starting to look interesting for the more tactical investors.