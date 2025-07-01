eyeQ: outlook for this favourite cyber security stock

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Crowdstrike

Macro Relevance: 73%

Model Value:$450.65

Fair Value Gap: +11.52% premium to model value

Data correct as at 1 July 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Cyber security firm CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Class A (NASDAQ:CRWD) is a retail favourite - one of the most recognised brands in the cyber security space, a strong growth story and popular amongst the analyst community who frequently feature it on buy lists.

Recent news at the company level has been positive - strong earnings, its Falcon platform continuing to gain widespread adoption, a $1 billion share buyback announcement, analyst upgrades - all helping to drive the share price to new highs.

So, from a bottom-up perspective, there's much to like.

The macro perspective is also positive - model value has risen nearly 5% since the start of June - but comes with a health warning. The latest leg of this rally has now overshot macro fundamentals.

The Valuation Gap is now 11.5% which has triggered a bearish signal. So the angle from eyeQ is macro conditions remain supportive, but the stock has moved too far, too quickly.

How investors react depends on their own trading style. More active types might want to consider some tactical top-slicing before trying to re-set at better levels. For longer-term investors the message is these aren't the best levels to chase.

It is also worth noting consistently high macro relevance and the drivers of this macro regime. Crowdstrike wants what’s known as "Goldilocks", ie. the best of all worlds - strong economic growth, rising but benign inflation, healthy risk appetite. Right now, equity markets are indeed in that 'sweet spot'. But any bad news - weaker economic data, a bout of "risk off" - and, at these valuations, the stock looks vulnerable.