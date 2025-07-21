eyeQ: this popular stock just generated new bullish signal

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

CrowdStrike

Macro Relevance: 73%

Model Value: $545.38

Fair Value Gap: -14.59% discount to model value

Data correct as at 21 July 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Class A (NASDAQ:CRWD) is a popular retail stock combining two of the biggest investment themes in markets today - AI plus cyber security. It also has an interesting angle on one of the hottest macro themes too - inflation.

US inflation expectations have moved aggressively higher of late thanks to some of President Trump's policy choices. Tariffs raise the cost of imported goods and, while recent CPI reports have come in soft, economists still fear inflation pressures will build over the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, the White House continues to attack the current Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, criticising him for not cutting rates. Polymarket betting odds show an increasing likelihood Powell is sacked; they now show there's a 1-in-4 chance he's replaced before the end of his term next year.

Higher inflation will hurt some corners of the market, but CrowdStrike is noticeable because it has positive sensitivity to inflation, i.e. higher inflation expectations are good for the stock price. So, this recent re-pricing in the US inflation market has helped lift eyeQ's model - it's up 22% over the last month driven primarily by the inflation story.

Meanwhile, bank analysts have turned more cautious on the company, citing rich valuations from a bottom-up perspective. And that caution has weighed on the stock which is now down around 6% from recent highs.

That divergence leaves CRWD 14.5% cheap to macro conditions and that's generated a new bullish signal.