eyeQ: rates heading lower, so check this cheap stock

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

Foxtons

Trading signal: long-term strategic model

Model value:74p

Fair Value Gap: -11% discount to model value

Model relevance: 77%

Data correct as at 31 July 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms.

UK 10-year gilt yields have dropped from 4.4% earlier this month to 4%, the UK 2-year yield has similarly dropped 0.4% - highly suggestive of upcoming rate cuts by the Bank of England.

There are various drivers for this, both domestic and international. The Labour Party has surprised by being more prudent on handling budgetary matters than expected, witness the tight control on spending. We are also seeing continued economic problems in China with the government there keen to export their way out by pushing down global prices and interest rates.

And, of course, the US Federal Reserve gave a strong signal at Wednesday’s meeting that the beginning of a cutting cycle is near, with the speed of cuts determined by data such as employment figures due out on 2 August.

Foxtons Group (LSE:FOXT) has a terrible history as a stock. It came to the market 10 years ago at close to £3 and dropped steadily by more than 90% to under 30p towards the end of 2022 before picking over the last year to 67p now.

As an estate agent, Foxtons’ business is driven by housing transactions, and these should be helped by lower interest rates as mortgages become more affordable. Rightmove suggests that agreed sales are picking up, the latest monthly data on sales is up 15% versus last year. Five-year fixed mortgage rates are now below 5% compared to over 6% a year ago, and there may be room for them to fall further.

The eyeQ machine is suggesting here that Foxtons is trading cheap to model by approximately 11%. See the chart below. The machine also tells us that Foxtons stock is sensitive to Bank rate cuts and lower inflation while wanting a stronger UK economy. The model momentum for Foxtons is strong and the cheapness to model is quite big compared to history.