eyeQ: should I buy the FTSE 100 or FTSE 250?

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF

Trading signal: long-term strategic model

Model value: 817.02

Fair Value Gap: -3.11% discount to model value

Model relevance: 81%

Data correct as at 17 July 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms.

iShares FTSE 250 ETF

Trading signal: long-term strategic model

Model value: 1,970.32

Fair Value Gap: +0.16% premium to model value

Model relevance: 93%

Data correct as at 17 July 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms.

Just after the election results our weekly video for ii focused on the investment implications of a new Labour government.

One of the messages from eyeQ: time for unloved UK stocks to shine again was that the FTSE 250 index might offer a better opportunity. If the incoming administration is able to provide a successful boost to the UK’s growth prospects, then the better option might be to focus on the FTSE 250, which includes companies geared to domestic UK growth, rather than the FTSE 100, which is full of names with big international exposure.

The video looked at the “relative value” between two tracking exchange-traded funds (ETFs) – iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF GBP Dist (LSE:ISF), which tracks the FTSE 100, and iShares FTSE 250 ETF GBP Dist (LSE:MIDD), which provides exposure to the FTSE 250.

We flag now, first because the trade has worked very quickly. In round numbers since the 4 July election date, the MIDD ETF has rallied 1%, while ISF is down 1%.

And, second, that spate of MIDD outperformance has taken it to rich levels versus macro conditions, and our smart machine has fired a signal suggesting the move has gone too far. The FTSE 250 ETF is now 3.02% rich versus the FTSE 100 tracker.

In the data above, we show the relevant statistics for the two ETFs outright instead of the relative value model. But the story is the same. The initial euphoria after Labour’s win is, on our metrics, starting to look a little extended. At least for this particular trade.

Right now, if you believe UK equities can continue to perform, there’s more mileage in the FTSE 100 and using the iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF.