eyeQ: should you chase FTSE 100 or take profits?

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

iShares FTSE 100 ETF (ISF)

Macro Relevance: 68%

Model Value: 814.07p

Fair Value Gap: +1.82% premium to model value

Data correct as at 21 January 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Our first video of the new year argued that UK equities were cheap from a macro perspective. The iShares exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the FTSE 100 is called iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF GBP Dist (LSE:ISF) and it sat nearly 2% below eyeQ model value on 6 January.

Since then, the FTSE 100 has rallied 3.4%, and that’s despite all the negative headlines about the back-up in gilt yields and fall in sterling on the currency markets.

Macro conditions have improved at the start of the new year – eyeQ model value has moved higher – but the rally has moved further and faster. ISF now sits 1.8% rich to the broad macro environment.

Rising model value but a rich valuation gap presents a bit of a dilemma. The former means macro supports higher UK equities. The latter means the market has already priced in that good news, and more.

Perhaps a better way to think of it is, if you had some cash waiting to invest, then – from a macro perspective – these aren’t the optimal levels to be chasing. Wait for a pullback.

If you did seize the opportunity two weeks ago and you’re more of an active investor, then be aware the risk-reward has now shifted. Locking in some profits before potentially re-setting at better levels could appeal to the more tactical traders.