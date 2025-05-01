eyeQ: is this star stock picker’s fund a buy?

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

ARK Innovation ETF*

Macro Relevance: 75%

Model Value: $43.54

Fair Value Gap: +14.37% premium to model value

Data correct as at 1 May 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. *Data is for the US-listed ETF only. You can find the UK version here: ARK Innovation ETF A USD Acc (LSE:ARKK)

eyeQ’s model for ARK Innovation ETF A USD Acc (LSE:ARKK) suggests the exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be trading around $43.54. It sits over 14% north of there right now, which is a big enough valuation gap to trigger a bearish signal.

Like many of its peers, the first half of April was brutal for Cathie Woods’ thematic fund, which provides exposure to disruptive innovation. But US equities staged an impressive bounce-back over the second half of the month.

Given the latest leg of that move has been fuelled by strong earnings from Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META), it’s no surprise that an ETF that aims to identify the Magnificent Seven stocks of the future has also rallied hard. But this move has now overshot the broad macro environment.

It is notable that ARKK’s macro regime (which has strong explanatory power) wants a return to the days when US exceptionalism prevailed - reflation, easy money and a strong dollar.

eyeQ model value has stopped rising, which could just be a pause for breath or it could signify that macro conditions are losing a little momentum. Either way, these don’t look great levels to chase.

Even if you are bullish US tech, the risk-reward suggests you should wait for better entry levels.