eyeQ: is this still a good entry level for UK gilts?

eyeQ

UK Gilt ETF

Trading signal: long-term strategic model

Model value: £10.10

Fair Value Gap: +1.4% premium to model value

Model relevance: 80%

Data correct as at 21 June 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms.

The conventional wisdom is that you should own some bonds in your portfolio to act as a diversifier – which is the jargon used to say that when an economy hits the rocks and equities suffer, bonds should perform well and help provide an offset.

For some investors, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that provide exposure to the entire gilt market is the most convenient way to get some bonds into your portfolio mix. interactive investor has several including the Vanguard Government Bond index.

Financial advisers will have a view on the optimal mix between stocks and bonds. But it is worth noting that global government bond markets have rallied hard recently. A run of slower economic data, most notably in the US, has several people dusting off their forecasts for an imminent recession.

On eyeQ, the ETFs providing exposure to US Treasuries are looking stretched. Given how much they’ve rallied in June, these do not look great entry levels to buy bonds as protection against a possible recession.

The picture for gilts is similar, if not quite as over-extended. Gilts have rallied for the same reasons as US Treasuries – slower growth, falling inflation and hopes of rate cuts from the Bank of England and Federal Reserve.

eyeQ models an iShares Core UK Gilts ETF GBP Dist (LSE:IGLT) (see chart below) that does the same thing as the Vanguard index above – it tracks the UK government bond market, aka gilts. It now sits 1.4% rich to overall macro conditions.

That’s not rich enough for our smart machine to fire a bearish signal; but it is enough to say it’s a risk chasing prices higher at this stage.

Looking to use bonds to adopt a slightly more defensive stance should equity markets wobble is the right way to be thinking. But, from a macro perspective, we’d hope to see a pullback and better entry level.