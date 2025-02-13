eyeQ: still value in this defence giant

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

BAE Systems

Macro Relevance: 52%

Model Value:1,304.15p

Fair Value Gap:-4.96% discount to model value

Data correct as at 13 February 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

The news that Trump has started Ukraine peace talks with Putin has prompted a rally in European equities and the Euro currency, as markets hope the end of the war could bring economic benefits.

The conventional wisdom is that a “peace dividend” boosts an economy because the government reduces defence expenditure and instead redirects spending to domestic priorities like housing, education and healthcare. In economic jargon, people reference a trade-off between “guns and butter”: in war time, more resources are allocated to guns than butter, peace means the opposite.

This time should be different, however.

Why? Because whatever peace deal emerges there is one certainty – Europe is going to have to pay more for its own security. The stated aim is for European countries to boost defence spending to 3.5% of GDP. That’s a huge increase from present levels and will take years. But the direction of travel is clear.

That’s why European defence stocks have rallied ever since Russia invaded Ukraine three years ago. It also explains why a stock like BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) has a low macro relevance score. This theme (increased defence spending) has been more important than macro stories like inflation and what the Bank of England does on Base Rates.

But macro still explains 52% of price action in BAE and our model says the stock should be trading at 1,304p.

Even with this most recent rally, the stock sits nearly 5% below that. Low macro relevance precludes an official bullish signal but, if that relevance number was over 65%, this Fair Value Gap would be big enough to trigger one.