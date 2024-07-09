eyeQ: a stock to watch as bullish signal nears

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Moderna Trading signal: long-term strategic model

Model value:$134.62

Fair Value Gap: -15.6% discount to model value

Model relevance: 70% Data correct as at 9 July 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. A shot in the arm Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) is back in the headlines. Last week, the US government announced it will pay the biotech company $176 million to develop a mRNA pandemic flu vaccine. This comes amongst growing concerns about outbreaks of H5N1 bird flu. Thus far, there have been very few instances of transmission from livestock to humans, but authorities are sufficiently concerned that steps are being taken to get prepared. Moderna’s mRNA vaccine technology was behind the Covid shots, and in 2021 the stock price nearly reached $500. More recently the stock has languished and is down 30% since the late May highs. Stock analysts will have a view on company fundamentals such as their pipeline of new vaccines. But it is worth noting that macro is important too and conditions have started to improve. eyeQ model value has risen nearly 20% since mid-June and currently say the share price ‘should’ trade around $135. The more friendly macro environment has not yet been recognised by the market. The stock sits 15.6% cheap on our smart machine – the cheapest levels since December. That level is just shy of the one standard deviation threshold we need to trigger a bullish signal. But we’re getting close. One to watch…

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

