eyeQ: this stock’s a useful sentiment gauge

Delta

Macro Relevance: 63%

Model Value: $23.18

Fair Value Gap: +37.83% premium to model value

Data correct as at 8 April 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

This is not a trade recommendation. First, despite the large valuation gap, Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL)’s macro relevance is below our 65% threshold for a regime. To fire any official signal we need that stock to be driven primarily by macro forces.

But more importantly, in incredibly volatile markets like these, the most prudent thing to be doing is staying calm and waiting for opportunities in the core companies on your watchlist, the stocks you know best.

Delta, America’s largest airline by revenue and market share, is probably not on most UK retail investors’ list. However, it reports earnings tomorrow and this information will provide a critical anecdotal update.

Airlines are a good proxy for consumer behaviour. Fears of recession, concerns around stagflation, worries about the US tourist industry being hurt by Trump’s America First policy stance will all be caught by the airline industry.

From eyeQ’s perspective, the fall in model value has been brutal. It’s down just over 50% in April alone. That’s because of a “risk-off” tone in markets - the spike in VIX and widening in credit spreads have driven the dramatic worsening in macro conditions.

On this occasion, the market initially moved quicker than macro, but the subsequent de-rating in macro has been savage. Even if markets bounce near term (and any recovery in risk appetite lifts eyeQ model value), the stock is highly dependent on equity market volatility calming down and credit markets behaving well.

That means this is a name that will be vulnerable to further headline shocks. Again, this is not a signal. More to flag as a useful gauge of market sentiment going forward. Both Delta and American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) have already lowered profit expectations. DAL’s earnings update will be a good barometer of how bad any economic fall-out will be.