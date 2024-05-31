eyeQ: time to buy this Magnificent Seven stock?

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

Apple

Trading signal: long-term strategic model

Model value: $180.10

Fair Value Gap: +5.85% premium to model value

Model relevance: 78%

Data correct as at 31 May 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms.

An Apple a day…

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) has had some bad press of late, but it remains a spectacular company. It is a mainstay in most peoples’ portfolios for very good reason.

From a macro perspective, however, it looks fairly fully priced right now. The stock has rallied 16% from the mid-April lows. Over that same time, macro conditions have also improved but not to the same degree - eyeQ’s model value is up 8.1%.

That leaves the stock almost 6% rich relative to big picture stuff such as US inflation, the dollar and what the Federal Reserve are doing on interest rates. That’s the rich end of historical ranges on our models.

It is also worth noting that on eyeQ it is, by some margin, the richest of the so-called Magnificent Seven technology stocks. It has discounted a lot of good news relative to macro conditions, and relative to its peers.

Macro relevance is high, so the machine is cautious here. But context is essential. Investors in for the long haul can safely ignore this.

This is a message for those active, tactical players who occasionally look to top slice some of their holdings. Or alternatively for those looking to put cash to work in the market, it’s a warning to maybe look elsewhere, or simply wait for now. The point is the risk/reward at this point.

Finally, an important non-macro-observation. Apple’s famous Worldwide Developers Conference is coming up.

If the WWDC between 10-14 June announces the launch of new artificial intelligence (AI) features in its operating system, this post becomes immediately redundant. Apple joining the AI revolution would be a game-changing event that far outweighs the macro picture.