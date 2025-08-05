eyeQ: time to fill up on BP?

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Macro Relevance: 69%

Model Value: 386.71p

Fair Value Gap: +6.18% premium to model value

Data correct as at 5 August 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

BP (LSE:BP.) has had a decent run of good news of late. A major oil discovery in Brazil was already announced and today’s Q2 results contained a fair amount of additional cheer - earnings beat expectations, the oil giant will continue its share buyback programme, boosted dividends, cut costs, and its divestment plans seem to be taking shape.

The stock was rewarded with a modest (3%) rally, but one that’s taken it to a four-month high. So far, so good.

eyeQ, however, offers a warning. Macro conditions improved over June/July, but that progress has since stalled. Model value has started to fall once again.

It’s only a small move but, over the last two weeks, macro model value is down 4.2%. BP wants strong economic growth and commodity markets that move higher. Unfortunately, the last few weeks has seen economic data come out soft and Donald Trump’s tariffs caused a huge down move in copper prices.

That divergence between the share price’s rally and falling model value leaves the stock just over 6% rich on our metrics. That’s not quite sufficient to trigger a bearish signal but we’re getting close.

There could yet be more good news on the company’s restructuring plans. Next month, a new chair joins and the hope is that new leadership will help provide fresh momentum.

Fair enough, but BP model confidence is 69%, i.e. we’re back in a new macro regime. And macro suggests a fair degree of good news is already in the price. Even for bulls, these don’t look the best levels to chase.