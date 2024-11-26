eyeQ: valuation discount opening up in these unloved shares

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

Euro Stoxx 50

Macro Relevance: 77%

Model Value:4,911.16

Fair Value Gap:-2.99% discount to model value

Data correct as at 26 November 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

European equities are unloved. That’s not new news but 2024 has been particularly brutal.

In the US, the S&P500 is up around 25% year-to-date. The Euro Stoxx 50 is up around 5%. The gap between the two is extreme.

That may offer an opportunity for the more tactically minded. eyeQ’s smart machine has fired a bullish signal on the Euro Stoxx 50, the index for 50 of Europe’s largest companies. The ii platform has several exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to it.

Relative to the macro environment, the Stoxx 50 is now 3% cheap according to eyeQ’s model. The timing of this signal is interesting on two fronts.

This Thursday we get the latest European inflation data. If that report is well behaved, that may give the European Central Bank (ECB) more breathing room, allowing them to focus more on slower economic growth than fighting inflation. That could even result in the ECB cutting by a more aggressive 0.5% when they meet on12 December.

Equity markets would likely respond well to the idea the ECB is being more pro-active in stimulating the ailing economy.

And secondly, there’s the news that President-elect Trump has picked Scott Bessent as US Treasury Secretary. Bessent is well-regarded by financial markets.

One reason for that is the hope that he’s a pragmatist who will use the threat of tariffs as a negotiating tool rather than as an immediate policy stance. After China, Europe is the most vulnerable to American tariffs, so any respite on that front would be a boost.

There are still long-term issues with European equities that justify a degree of caution. But that’s why positioning is so negative. And that means tactically there’s an opportunity for a potential squeeze into year-end.