eyeQ: why AstraZeneca shares now look interesting

AstraZeneca

Macro Relevance: 56%

Model Value: 11,752.63p

Fair Value Gap: -11.65% discount to model value

Data correct as at 29 April 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN) sits around 11.5% below where macro conditions say the stock should trade. That’s very much the cheap end of eyeQ’s valuation gap ranges.

It would be sufficient for a bullish signal if the macro relevance score was higher but, at 56%, it sits just below our 65% threshold for a macro regime.

So, no official signal but a flag that the pharmaceutical giant looks interesting.

This morning’s results were generally upbeat, both because of the boost to earnings from cancer and diabetes drugs, but also because the vibe from management was cautiously upbeat. It stuck to its full-year guidance and seemed confident that they were in a good place to weather the storm from Trump’s tariffs.

eyeQ tentatively agrees. Model value fell hard early in April but has subsequently bounced. Macro conditions justified AZN trading over 12,000p before Liberation Day and we’re getting close to that once again.

It is also worth noting that our model shows the stock retains some nice defensive characteristics - it’s fine with weak economic growth and with a strong pound.

One to have on your radar.