eyeQ: why you should buy the FTSE 250 now

iShares FTSE 250 ETF (MIDD)

Macro Relevance: 68%

Model Value: 1,959.77p

Fair Value Gap: -2.61% discount to model value

Data correct as at 25 February 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

It feels like the mood music has changed.

talk around Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) cancelling AI data-centre leases has rekindled fears around the whole (AI) story

earnings season has been OK, but anyone missing expectations sees their stock price suffer by more than usual, while beats haven’t been rewarded to the same degree

the Trump winners such as Palantir are wobbling as fears mount over policies like tariffs and Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cost-cutting

Bitcoin and meme stocks are threatening to break critical supports.

All this at a time of year when seasonals are poor – late February often sees US equities struggle. Typically this is associated with annual tax payments being due, so retail investors sell their winners to pay bills.

The prospects of a more meaningful pullback might mean many investors are happy to stay on the sidelines and wait for still better levels before adding.

Fair enough, but it’s worth noting that on eyeQ the ETF tracking the FTSE 250, iShares FTSE 250 ETF GBP Dist (LSE:MIDD), now screens as 2.6% cheap to overall macro conditions, and that’s enough of a valuation gap to trigger a bullish signal.

Sometimes the benefit of using maths rather than an individual’s discretion is that it removes the human emotion element to investing. Emotion can cloud judgement.

Ultimately every investor is different and has their own process. But the idea is to use eyeQ as a screening tool to suggest possible ideas for you to then decide on. It’s used by professional asset managers at some of the biggest funds in the world, and is now available to you on interactive investor.

Currently it’s saying domestic mid-cap UK equities are starting to offer some value relative to the broad macro environment.