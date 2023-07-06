Interactive Investor

FCA vs high street banks on savings rates

6th July 2023 18:47

Myron Jobson from interactive investor

interactive investor comments on the regulator's battle with the banks.

Commenting, Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst, interactive investor, says: “Paltry savings rates offered by leading banks are a bitter pill to swallow for savers whose wealth is being eroded by a double whammy of inflation and rising borrowing cost.

“The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has attempted to coerce big banks into taking action by shining a light on the issue until it is handed power to take stronger action under the Consumer Duty framework, which comes into force at the end of July and will require banks to show their customers get a fair deal.

“However, any reprieve in cash savings rates is being drowned out by the stubborn persistence of high inflation - with the real value of savings remaining in the doldrums. Those who can afford to put money away for five years or more should consider investing for the potential of long-term inflation-beating returns that far outstrip savings rates.”

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Richard Beddard: this cash-rich company could be very good value

1 day ago

Stockwatch: dividend supports this share until good times return

1 day ago

Best and worst AIM shares in first half of 2023

1 day ago

Five takeaways for fund and trust investors from first half of 2023

1 day ago

Huge reward for CEO as FTSE 250 company grows threefold

2 days ago

Ian Cowie: why I’m bullish on the hottest tech theme

3 days ago

Why bonds are back and how you can invest in them

3 days ago

Will the ‘new king of electricity’ deliver lavish returns?

3 days ago

Want to take a lump sum out of your pension? Read this first

3 days ago

Two value stock opportunities, and the bank share I’ve been buying

4 days ago