Final salary pension transfers: scenarios when you should consider transferring

Notes: This shows the XPS Pensions Group Transfer Value index since April 2015. The XPS PGTVI tracks the transfer value provided to a final salary scheme member aged 64 expecting a pension of £10,000 at age 65, increasing in line with inflation. The graph shows the average transfer value in recent years, and demonstrates how much your transfer value could fluctuate from one month to the next.

Complaints

As complaints and regulatory scrutiny rise, many reputable financial advisers are now reconsidering whether or not to advise on transfers at all. Professional indemnity (PI) premiums for advisers who conduct this business have also become exorbitant. Those relatively few advisers who offer advice on transfers will only be able to cope with a limited number of clients and will prefer to advise the more lucrative ones. Some only offer this advice to existing clients.

At the same time, demand for advice on transfers is growing as the choices on offer become more widely known, whereas most demand to date has come from finance industry professionals. With so many advisers fleeing the market and demand booming, it may be difficult to obtain independent advice at all.

“People with transfers at the lower end, such as £30,000 to £100,000, will struggle to find an adviser,” says Craig Rimmer, policy lead for the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association. “There will be a limit to how many clients an adviser can service properly.”

This difficult situation is exacerbated by regulations that prohibit an adviser meeting with you to give informal preliminary guidance. Even if it becomes obvious after 15 seconds that a transfer would be inappropriate, the adviser still has to go through the process of issuing a full individual report.

However, the situation is improving, points out Steven Cameron, pensions director at Aegon. “The very worst advice has been largely confined to four IFA firms that have gone out of business,” he says. “From the customer’s perspective, advice has fallen short and those people must be compensated, but we need to distinguish what happened in the past and the advice being given now.”

Read more: Steve Webb's Pension Clinic

If you do manage to find an adviser prepared to sanction your transfer, a typical charge would be 1% of the transfer value or a set fee of £2,500- £3,000. Some charge significantly more for new customers, frequently 2-3%.

At Hargreaves Lansdown, only 1 in 20 enquiries results in a recommendation to transfer. “We are very clear in our position that transfers from final salary pension schemes are only viable in niche circumstances,” says Nathan Long, senior analyst. “For most people, sticking with a final salary pension will be their best bet, not necessarily because they’ll be giving up a guaranteed income, but because the transfer value offered will be less than the cost of buying a similar income in retirement. To even consider a transfer, the member’s circumstances need to make their final salary pension unsuitable.”

The table below should give you an idea whether a transfer might be in your best interests.

Many people find it useful to compare their individual life expectancy with the scheme average, by completing a personalised predictor such as insurance company Aviva’s.

One issue in the news is the viability of some occupational pension schemes in the light of massive deficits and high-profile collapses such as that of British Home Stores. If your employer’s scheme goes bust, then the Pension Protection Scheme will cover up to 100% if you are already drawing benefits, capped at £39,006 a year, or up to 90% of your pension if you were below your scheme’s normal pension age when the employer became insolvent.

Should I seek advice on transferring?

These questions may help you decide whether you wish to seek advice on transferring from a final salary scheme. If your answers include a number of greens it may be worth exploring further. If you have one or more red answers, then it is probably less worth exploring.