The Financial Grimes: I like this cheap recovery stock
This top City analyst reviews the financial sector stocks making headlines today.
30th July 2019 07:54
by Jeremy Grime from ii contributor
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This top City analyst reviews the financial sector stocks making headlines today.
Jeremy Grime spent 15 years as a financial sector analyst, working at Altium Capital, RBC Capital Markets, Panmure Gordon and most recently as Director of Research at finnCap. Jeremy is also a qualified accountant.
Jeremy's blog is written with more experienced investors in mind. However, we have included a brief glossary at the bottom of the page to help those less familiar with some of the language used. For more on key financial metrics and valuation ratios click here.
It always lifts my day to be aware that Greggs' (LSE:GRG) Vegan sausage rolls appear in the first line of their "exceptional" results.
Jupiter Fund Management – H1 Results
Share Price 380p
Mkt Cap £1,742 million
Conflict Disclosure: No Holding
- Results Jupiter's (LSE:JUP) Q2 net outflows were 1.4%, an increase from the 1.1% in Q1. AUM however was up from £44.1 billion to £45.9 billion over the quarter on the back of buoyant markets. Net management fees were £182.9 million (2018 £199.2 million ) and PBT was £81.4 million (2018 £96.5 million ). EPS 15.1p (2018 17.3p) and DPS 7.9p (2017 7.9p). Outflows have ceased in the dynamic bond fund. Net management charge remains at 84 basis points and operating margin was 47%.
- Estimates H1 has delivered 49% of the full-year revenue number so, while revenue forecasts look aggressive, the operating margin uplift to 47% may make estimates of PBT conservative.
- Valuation PER 13.8X Yield 6.4%. EV/AUM 3.4%
- Conclusion Performance looks respectable, but Darwall's exit won't help flows over the coming six months despite being a Woodford beneficiary. I have pencilled in the Q3 update as likely to show further net outflows, and the shares won't recover until flows do.
Provident Financial – H1 Results
Share Price 415p
Mkt Cap £1,052 million
Conflict Disclosure: No holding
Provident Financial (LSE:PFG) is a sub-prime lender, often referred to as a 'doorstep' lender
- Results. Adjusted PBT is flat at £74.9 million after adjusting out £23.6 million of bid defence costs. Adjusted EPS down 10% to 21.8p (2018 24.2p). Vanquis profit reduced from £97.2% to £85 million on the back of lower revenue yield, while there was a small improvement in impairments. Moneybarn grew profit 46% from £10.6 million to £15.5 million, with revenue yields increasing and impairments reducing. Consumer Credit Division (CCD) continues to be loss making with a £15.5 million loss, driven by a reduction in revenue mitigated by reduced impairments at 38%. Outlook is for "continued momentum". In line with expectations.
- Estimates Unlikely to change materially
- Valuation PER 8.4X Yield 7.2%. ROE 19% and P/Book 1.5X
- Conclusion The shares are cheap and I find myself attracted to this as a recovery stock. Even post recovery it will be left with a smaller CCD business, Satsuma and a car finance business that is a long term decline business. I sense to own this I would want a 'doubler' to compensate for the risk, which I can't quite see my way to the shares doubling. Yet. Maybe I need some more of the brave pills.
Gateley Plc – Acquisition
Share Price 166p
Mkt Cap £184 million
Conflict Disclosure: I Hold
Gateley (LSE:GTLY) is a commercial law firm.
- Acquisition Small acquisition of a land consultancy business for £250k up front. The acquisition is expected to be immediately earnings enhancing.
- Estimates Not material to forecasts
- Valuation PER 11.7X. Yield 5.2%
- Conclusion The beauty of Gateley has always been it's boringness. I am really unsure that property consultancy is a good thing to go charging into.
|Glossary
|PBT
|profit before tax
|EPS
|earnings per share
|DPS
|dividend per share
|ROE
|return on equity
|EBITDA
|earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
|PER
|price earnings, or PE ratio
|Yield
|dividend yield
|FCF
|free cash flow
|NAV
|net asset value
|Price/Book (PB)
|a company's share price versus what it owns
|Book Value
|a company's worth after subtracting debts and liabilities from assets
|AUM
|assets under management
|FUM
|funds under management
|OTC
|over-the-counter
|FCA
|Financial Conduct Authority
|ESMA
|European Securities and Markets Authority
For information about Jeremy's 'deep dive' company analysis, you can email him at jeremy@charltonillingworth.co.uk
Jeremy Grime is an independent equity markets analyst and freelance contributor, not a direct employee of interactive investor.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
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