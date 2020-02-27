Floored! Topps Tiles profit hits the deck

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

For Topps investors, the performance extends a recent frustrating pattern as previously hard-won share price gains are wiped out in a flash. Fickle trends in consumer confidence are usually to blame, although Topps deserves credit for attempting to reduce this exposure through the roll-out of a new commercial division.

The operation has doubled the company's addressable market to more than £700 million, with the aim of being a market-leader in five years. House broker Peel Hunt said in November that commercial represented a “material” medium-term profit opportunity and one that had yet to catch the eye of investors.

Having built up through the acquisitions of Parkside Ceramics and Strata, commercial tiling achieved better-than-expected revenues of about £5 million in the most recent financial year.

That's still a fraction of the £214 million generated by the core retail business, although with a dividend yield of more than 4% investors are at least being paid to wait for commercial to gain speed. Topps remains cash generative despite the recent sales pressure.

A look at the share price chart also reveals that previous visits to the 60p level have been followed by a decent bounce. Analysts at Liberum remain wary this time, however, after cutting their price target to 65p from 85p in the wake of today's update.

Topps has about a third of the UK domestic tile market, trading from 361 retail stores and a recently relaunched website.

