Forget Tesla, check out these alternatives

Rodney Hobson is an experienced financial writer and commentator who has held senior editorial positions on publications and websites in the UK and Asia, including Business News Editor on The Times and Editor of Shares magazine. He speaks at investment shows, including the London Investor Show, and on cruise ships. His investment books include Shares Made Simple, the best-selling beginner's guide to the stock market. He is qualified as a representative under the Financial Services Act.

All eyes in the motoring world have been on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) lately, but there are plenty more options available among carmakers who offer investors a less heart-stopping ride. Since the London Stock Exchange lacks such possibilities, share buyers must look to the US and Europe.

Carmakers have suffered as badly as any sector in the pandemic, with manufacturing facilities closed or running below capacity, showrooms empty of customers in lockdown and motorists reluctant to splash out on what is one of the most expensive purchases they will ever make.

The big fear is that sales will be dented by rising levels of unemployment as employers fail to take back all the workers laid off during the pandemic or, even worse, a second wave will force further lockdowns. There is some evidence of that scenario in the UK and Europe, while Covid-19 still rages in the US, Mexico, Brazil and India.

Even those resuming something like normal life may be reluctant to commit themselves to heavy spending. Likewise, companies with a fleet of cars due for renewal.

On the positive side, there should be some pent-up demand from those drivers who would have bought sooner had lockdowns not intervened.

In the circumstances it is a sensible policy to look for companies that pay a dividend to offer some compensation if share prices fall back.

Bear in mind that dividends could be reduced if economic recovery falters.

The largest vehicle maker in the world is Toyota (NYSE:TM). Founded in 1937, it sold 10.5 million vehicles in its last financial year to the end of March, although that was before the pandemic really started to bite. Apart from the Toyota badge, its brands include Lexus and Daihatsu.