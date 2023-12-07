Four big investment trust themes to keep an eye on

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

Jonathan Davis, one of the UK’s leading investment writers and author of The Investment Trusts Handbook, joins Kyle this week to talk about four big themes that have shaped the investment trust sector in 2023, and which are all likely to continue in 2024. Topics discussed include the hunt for bargains, with Jonathan naming some investment trusts and areas he’s finding attractive on discount grounds.

Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.