Four companies face battle to get pay plans approved

A year ago, this trio of large companies faced a backlash from shareholders. Will it be another battle for their approval this year? Another household name has a generous bonus scheme scrutinised.

A £1.2 million bonus for the boss of easyJet (LSE:EZJ) will be among the pay deals under scrutiny when four leading FTSE 350-listed companies host their AGMs in the next month.

Despite Johan Lundgren’s bonus being reduced to reflect summer disruption for passengers, he still ended up landing a total remuneration package of £3 million from a loss-making year.

Compass Group (LSE:CPG), Future (LSE:FUTR) and Mitchells & Butlers (LSE:MAB) are also hosting their AGMs, with all three companies doing so on the back of big protest votes at their previous year’s shareholder events.

Future

When: 11am, Wednesday, 8 February.

Where: 121 - 141 Westbourne Terrace, Paddington, W2 6JR.

How to participate: Proxy voting instructions need to be returned no later than 11am, Monday 6 February. The notice of AGM can be found on page 184 of the annual report.

Who’s in the chair? Richard Huntingford, who has held the role since 2018, served as chief executive during a 20 year career at media company Chrysalis.

How did the company do in the year to 30 September? Revenues at the magazines and online media group rose 36% to £825.4 million, reflecting organic growth of 2% and the impact of acquisitions. Operating profit improved 39% to £271.7 million on an adjusted basis, resulting in earnings per share 24% higher at 163.5p. A final dividend of 3.4p a share, which represents an increase on the previous year’s 2.8p, is due to be paid on 14 February.

How have shares performed? Down 64% to 1,320p (1,585p on Thursday).

How much is the boss paid? Zillah Byng-Thorne’s salary increased by 4% in November to £598,000. Her total remuneration figure for 2021/22 came to £2.78 million, down from £8.4 million the year before due to a significant fall in the vesting of long-term incentives to £1.1 million. The annual bonus contributed just over £1 million in cash and shares, an outcome based on 88% of the maximum opportunity. Byng-Thorne has told the company that she intends to step down from her role by the end of this year, having served as chief executive since 2014.

How did last year’s AGM go? The directors’ report on remuneration did not pass after 55.4% of votes went against the resolution. Concerns focused on the treatment of outstanding incentives held by the outgoing finance boss and the structure of the Value Creation Plan, which is open to all employees and capped at a total pot of £95 million each year. As a result of the resolution’s failure, Future is required to submit its directors’ remuneration policy to a binding vote of shareholders at this year’s AGM.

How has the company responded to the dissent? It engaged with 42 shareholders owning 80% of the company, as well as three shareholder advisory bodies. Pay committee chair Mark Brooker, who has been in the role since October 2021, said the company had designed a policy for 2023-25 that reverts to a more typical structure for the FTSE main market.

What’s happened to the Value Creation Plan? Brooker said feedback on the three-year scheme, which was approved by 64.3% of shareholders at the 2021 AGM, ranged from strong support for its pay-performance linkage to those unhappy with its highly-leveraged nature and potential for very significant payouts. His committee decided not to curtail the scheme, partly because it aligns the interests of 3,000 staff with shareholders. However, it has made modifications and no further awards are due to be made to executive directors. It is requesting approval at the AGM for a more “market-typical” performance share plan. This reverts to award levels as a percentage of salary rather than fixed number of shares and includes a reduction to the exceptional maximum opportunity from 400% to 300% of salary.

What’s the view of voting agencies? Glass Lewis has previously criticised the VCP for extremely large pay-outs based solely on shareholder value creation, which may reflect market forces rather than company or management performance. However, it has recommended shareholders back this year’s annual remuneration report and the new three-year remuneration policy.

How’s the company doing on diversity? The board has 44% female representation, including two executive directors. It does not currently meet the Parker Review recommendation to have at least one director of colour by no later than 2024.

Compass

When: 12 noon, Thursday 9 February.

Where: Rugby House, Twickenham Stadium, 200 Whitton Road, Twickenham, TW2 7BA.

How to participate: Online or postal proxy voting instructions must be received by 12 noon on Tuesday 7 February. More AGM details can be found here.

Who’s in the chair? Ian Meakins, the former chief executive of Wolseley, Travelex and Alliance Unichem, took on the role in December 2020.

How did the company do in the year to 30 September? Underlying revenues at the contract catering company rose 37.5% to £25.8 billion and operating margin improved by 170 basis points to 6.2%. This resulted in an 87.5% rise in operating profit to £1.59 billion. Earnings per share more than doubled to 63p and a final dividend of 22.1p a share for payment on 2 March means an increase for the year of 125% to 31.5p. It also announced £750 million of buybacks.

How have shares performed? Up 20% to 1,805p (1,911p on Thursday).

How much is the boss paid? Dominic Blakemore’s salary increased this month by 4.8% to £1.1 million. His total remuneration came to £3.3 million for 2021/22, including £2.1 million in cash after the annual bonus scheme paid 100% of the maximum opportunity. North America boss Gary Green, who is paid in dollars, got £3.3 million. The pandemic impact on performance meant long-term incentives lapsed for the third year in a row. The remuneration committee considered the potential use of discretion to reflect the success of the business recovery, growth trajectory and record business retention. Whilst it believed that some level of vesting was justified, it said it was mindful of shareholder and proxy agency views, the social and economic environment, as well as the wider stakeholder experience.

How did last year’s AGM go? The annual remuneration report got 87.98% of votes in favour, reducing to 67.50% for the new three-year remuneration policy. The dissent followed an increase in the multiple of salary on future long-term incentive awards from 300% to 400% for the chief executive. Having sought shareholder feedback, the remuneration committee said it continued to back the changes as it believes the increase will allow the company “to better align with the market and to enhance the retention and motivation of our best talent”.

What’s the view of voting agencies? Glass Lewis recommends shareholders vote in favour of the annual remuneration report.

How’s the company doing on diversity? Female directors on each of the board and executive committee was 33% and 40% respectively at the end of the financial year. The composition of the board exceeds the Parker Review recommendations aimed at improving ethnic diversity.