A FTSE 100 dividend star and buyers hooked on Angling Direct shares

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Standard Life Aberdeen (LSE:SLA)shares surged 5% after describing the response of clients and customers to recent market volatility as “considered”.

This meant that assets under management and administration held firm at a better-than-expected £490 billion at the end of April.

Chief executive Keith Skeoch told those shareholders signed in for the virtual AGM that balance sheet strength had served the company well, allowing SLA to stick by plans to pay a dividend in relation to 2019 trading.

There was also a video presentation from Gilbert, who today relinquished his role as vice-chairman prior to leaving the company in September.

Over more than 30 years, he turned Aberdeen Asset Management from an operation with three people in one office in Aberdeen - with £50 million under management - into a global and widely respected investment firm. He led the business into its £3.8 billion merger with Standard Life in August 2017, after which Gilbert's focus was on strengthening client relationships.

The FTSE 100 index, meanwhile, topped the 6,000 level for the first time in May after rising 1% on the back of relief over Vodafone (LSE:VOD) unchanged dividend in today's annual results. Vodafone shares were 7% higher, while Morrisons (LSE:MRW) rose 4% following a reassuring trading update.

In the FTSE 250 index, B&Q owner Kingfisher (LSE:KGF) jumped 8% after its detailed trading update reassured investors about trading during the lockdowns in the UK and France.

The first week of April saw UK sales slide by 70% on a like-for-like basis, with Castorama and Brico Depot outlets in France down 86.8%. By the fourth week of April, there was a significant improvement in the UK at both B&Q and Screwfix, largely due to demand via contactless click & collect, and the reopening of some B&Q stores at the end of the week.

Like-for-like sales in the UK were up 18.9% last week, leading to a total group improvement of 2.7% for the seven days. The resumption of sales growth comes after strong trading prior to the Covid-19 disruption, with February's underlying revenues up 2.3% on a year earlier.

CEO Thierry Garnier said the company had sufficient financial headroom to cope with a prolonged period of reduced sales. He added:

“Overall, the operational and financial actions we have taken give us a sound footing in the current crisis and beyond.”

Kingfisher shares rose to 176p, having fallen from 221.9p in February to 124p in mid-March.

At AIM-listed Angling Direct (LSE:ANG), the UK’s largest fishing tackle retailer, has been boosted by the government's announcement that the sport can resume from Wednesday.