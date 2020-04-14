Fund manager survey: bank shares, UK stocks, dash for cash

A results season like no other gets underway this week with investors the most pessimistic since the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001 and braced for a certain global recession in 2020.

The latest monthly Bank of America (BofA) fund manager survey also finds that investors are “very long” in healthcare, staples, utilities, US, tech, and bonds. They are “very short” energy, equities, materials, industrials, UK, banks and the eurozone.

JPMorgan Chase set the tone today for what will be a brutal results season when it reported a 69% slide in first quarter profits. It also set aside US$6.8 billion to cover potential losses on loans to consumers and businesses struggling during the coronavirus shutdown.

Forecasting the rest of Wall Street's Q1 figures is a thankless task when the magnitude of the expected economic slowdown is outside any previous experience.

Deutsche Bank's best estimate is for S&P 500 earnings per share (EPS) to fall by 12% quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of 2020, followed by a 35% tumble in Q2. With no return to trend due until late 2021, this year is on track for a 20% decline in EPS to $133.

The EPS estimates from Deutsche are based on its economists predicting an unprecedented 33% annual drop in US Q2 GDP, which would be more than three times the previous biggest decline in 1958 and four times greater than that seen in the worst quarter of the financial crisis.

It's no wonder that respondents to the BofA fund manager survey, which accounts for more than $500 billion of assets under management, said cash levels jumped from 5.1% to 5.9% in April and well above the 4.6% long-term average.

This month's figure is the highest level since 9/11, although BofA thinks this might represent “peak pessimism”.

Equity allocation is currently the lowest since March 2009 when the S&P 500 plunged to 666 points during the financial crisis.

The allocation to UK equities dropped 10 percentage points last month, making it the number one ‘underweight’ region in the survey.

Bank of America analysts, noting that investor positioning is “very bearish”, believe “one last leg” to the rally is likely, but add “we take profits [in the S&P 500 index at] 2850-3000.” The broad US index just traded at 2,843.83, a five-week high.