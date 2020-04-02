US earnings preview: six stocks and themes to watch

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

As such, the impending first quarter reporting season is likely to make ugly reading and, as things currently stand, this will not only be mirrored in the second quarter but will almost certainly be accompanied by a global recession.

Quite apart from the likely woeful Q1 numbers, an additional issue is that it is difficult to see a sustained improvement in sentiment until there has been a plateau of cases in the US, where the country is currently on the upward curve of incidences.

There will also be a lack of earnings visibility by normal standards, with the economic fallout being impossible to predict, and this will continue to be a thorn in the side of any kind of recovery.

There is also likely to be a retrenchment from the extremely important US consumer, who contributes an estimated 70% of US GDP. In particular, consumer discretionary stocks will be scrutinised, since they are often seen as being the canary in the coalmine in establishing whether the US economy is showing signs of recession.

In addition, interest rates had already been at historically low levels, which encouraged companies to “lever up”, in an effort to boost earnings growth in an economy which had already been showing some signs of fatigue.

More positively, major global banks are now generally in a much stronger capital position, as a result of a number of regulatory requirements following the financial crisis of over a decade ago, so the ongoing availability of credit should not be much of an issue.

In the absence of any meaningful outlook statements from companies during the season, what has the market made of the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak?

A scan of the biggest winners and losers from the S&P500 in the year to date provides an excellent summary of what we have already heard, as well as some of the themes we are likely to continue hearing.

On the upside, three of the largest winners (all of which are also coincidentally Nasdaq stocks) are Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).