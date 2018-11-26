The fund that's tempted this cash-rich investor to buy

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Cash is burning a hole in Saltydog's pocket, but analyst Douglas Chadwick is not getting carried away. He continues to look for opportunities and has found a rising market to make a small investment.

A small light shining brightly

Over the last couple of months, we have focused on how stockmarkets around the world have been going down and the ongoing threats to the global economy.

In the UK the 'Brexit' negotiations continue to dominate the headlines and, with the departure date set for March 2019, they will no doubt remain hot news for the next few months. Even then it will be far from a done deal. That’s when the trade talks begin, as we head into the transition period which will last until the end of 2020 at the earliest.

Further afield, Trump's trade wars and his America First policies have already had a significant effect on global markets, especially in China where the Shanghai Composite has lost over 20% of its value during the year. The US Federal Reserve has also started to reverse the quantitative easing program where it bought $4.5 trillion of bonds to try to stimulate the economy. It is also increasing interest rates and bond yields are starting to rise. These trends seem likely to continue.

Our portfolios have been predominantly in cash and that has worked to our advantage, even if sometimes it feels like we've got money burning a hole in our pockets.

We've continued to keep a small amount invested, and are always looking for potential opportunities. However, it is important not to get carried away and to try too hard to fight against the current. We're waiting on the beach for the tide to come in, but won't make a significant move until our feet get wet.

One region that does seem to have picked up in the last few weeks is India. In our unit trust and OEIC analysis we track three funds investing in this area and they have all moved towards the top of our 'Specialist' sector table.