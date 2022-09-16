Funds Fan: 10 fund buying tips, and why I left Baillie Gifford
In a special, final Funds Fan podcast, Kyle Caldwell and Sam Benstead discuss their top 10 tips for investing in funds. These include the active versus passive debate, the dangers of chasing the best-performing funds, and why understanding what you invest in is essential. The duo also discuss the lessons from the Neil Woodford collapse and why keeping costs down is key.
Later on in the podcast, Sam interviews Ewan Markson-Brown, manager of the CRUX Asia ex-Japan fund. Ewan joined boutique Crux a year ago from Baillie Gifford, where he managed the top-performing Baillie Gifford Pacific fund and Pacific Horizon investment trust. He talks about the benefits of leaving a big fund group for a small one, and why most investors misunderstand political risk when investing in China.
