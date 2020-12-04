Funds Fan: favourite investments and Peter Spiller on trust discounts and gold

This episode opens with experts Kyle Caldwell and Tom Bailey discussing the launch of a new investment trust, the most popular funds and trusts among investors this month, and why Tom prefers an index fund or ETF for gaining exposure to emerging markets. They are joined by Capital Gearing’s (LSE:CGT) Peter Spiller, the longest-serving manager of an investment trust, having been at the helm for 38 years. He explains how the capital preservation trust invests and shares his thoughts on equity markets, trust discounts and the yellow metal.

Time-stamped highlights

00:46 A new trust IPOs

01:57 Popular funds and trusts in November

03:27 Passive vs active in emerging markets

05:40 Peter Spiller, manager of the Capital Gearing investment trust, joins the podcast

11:09 “In a world of relatively poor prospective returns, I think costs will become a really big issue”

13:52 Why choose ETFs over investment trusts?

17:25 Should gold have a place in all investor portfolios?

Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators by visiting our podcast page.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.