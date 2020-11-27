Funds Fan: five stock ideas from a dividend hero and big future themes

In this episode, interactive investor’s Kyle Caldwell and Tom Bailey examine the results of a respected global fund manager survey and focus on themes professional investors are betting on. The pair are joined by Charles Luke, manager of the Murray Income (LSE:MUT) investment trust, which boasts 47 consecutive years of dividend growth. Luke discusses the trust’s recent merger with the Perpetual Income and Growth (LSE:PLI) trust, portfolio activity, and when the dividend drought will end. Finally, analyst Liberty Godfrey considers Montanaro Better World, a new fund in our ACE 40 list of ethical investments.

Time-stamped highlights

01:23 Fund managers are at “full bull”, according to a global survey

02:55 What to focus on rather than the growth vs value argument

03:28 Value-focused investment trusts to consider

04:32 Which macro themes are professional investors most hopeful about?

05:20 Interview with Murray Income investment trust manager Charles Luke

11:22 Recent purchases and sales at Murray Income

14:13 Montanaro Better World fund: a new member of the ACE 40 rated list of ethical investments. Our analyst looks at top holdings and performance

