Funds Fan: ‘Skin in the game’, space launches, and UK quality shares

In this episode, the team discuss interactive investor’s ‘skin in the game’ campaign, which is calling on fund managers to disclose how much of their own investments they have in the fund or investment trust they manage. Kyle (ii’s Collectives Editor) and Tom (ii’s ETF editor) also chat about the proposed launch of a space-themed investment trust.

Later, Richard Hallett, fund manager of Marlborough Multi-Cap Growth, which is a member of interactive investor’s Super 60 list, joins the podcast. Hallett explains the fund’s approach to investing in UK shares, addresses why short-term performance has come off the boil, and runs through how he thinks the fund will fare as and when all Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Highlights

00:34 – interactive investor’s ‘skin in the game’ campaign

04:26 – expanding the investing universe with space trusts and ETFs

09:04 – fund manager Richard Hallett on Marlborough Multi-Cap’s “sustainable competitive advantage”

13:45 – Richard explains the fund’s underperformance against funds in its sector (IA UK All Companies) since November 2020

16:35 – the short-term outlook for the portfolio.