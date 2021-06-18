Funds Fan: ‘Skin in the game’, space launches, and UK quality shares
18th June 2021 09:23
Loading
Share on
In this episode, the team discuss interactive investor’s ‘skin in the game’ campaign, which is calling on fund managers to disclose how much of their own investments they have in the fund or investment trust they manage. Kyle (ii’s Collectives Editor) and Tom (ii’s ETF editor) also chat about the proposed launch of a space-themed investment trust.
Later, Richard Hallett, fund manager of Marlborough Multi-Cap Growth, which is a member of interactive investor’s Super 60 list, joins the podcast. Hallett explains the fund’s approach to investing in UK shares, addresses why short-term performance has come off the boil, and runs through how he thinks the fund will fare as and when all Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
Highlights
00:34 – interactive investor’s ‘skin in the game’ campaign
04:26 – expanding the investing universe with space trusts and ETFs
09:04 – fund manager Richard Hallett on Marlborough Multi-Cap’s “sustainable competitive advantage”
13:45 – Richard explains the fund’s underperformance against funds in its sector (IA UK All Companies) since November 2020
16:35 – the short-term outlook for the portfolio.
- Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators by visiting our podcast page.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.