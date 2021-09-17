Funds Fan: top trusts over 20 years, and ‘value’ investor interview

In the latest Funds Fan episode, the team discuss research recently published by interactive investor naming the best-performing investment trusts over the past two decades. Other news items include the unexpected announcement of dividend tax increases from April, and a member of interactive investor’s Super 60 list being put under review.

Later, Clive Beagles, who manages the JO Hambro UK Equity Income fund, joins the podcast. The fund focuses on companies that are yielding higher than the FTSE All-Share index, so it has a bias towards value shares. Beagles explains why he is bullish on the UK dividend recovery, explains where he is finding the best value opportunities, and gives his views on inflation.

At the end of the podcast, is our Fund Spotlight feature. In this episode, Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investor, runs through why he is a fan of Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LSE: HSL), a member of our Super 60 list.