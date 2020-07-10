Funds Fan: trends, top funds, Baillie Gifford Global Discovery fund

In this episode, Kyle Caldwell and Faith Glasgow address the boom in fund sales, identifying trends and the sectors investors are favouring, plus the best and worst fund performers in the first half of 2020.

They are joined by Douglas Brodie, manager of the Baillie Gifford Global Discovery Fund, who explains that the fund's style of investment is about "being on commercially relevant frontiers of innovation and long-term structural change". Brodie discusses some of the portfolio's holdings, and its strong performance during the first six months of the year. Finally, interactive investor’s Teodor Dilov presents his fund of the week from the ii Super 60 list of investments.

Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators by visiting our podcast page.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.