FW Thorpe shares rated 8 out of 10

If it were not for the fact that FW Thorpe (LSE:TFW) had different chairmen in 2013 and 2019, you could be forgiven for wondering whether the current incumbent, Mike Allcock, had used the 2013 chairman's statement as a template for the 2019 annual report.

"It was a game of two halves," he wrote, like his predecessor Andrew Thorpe in 2013. That year Thorlux, the company's biggest business by far, experienced a hangover from a lull in orders in the previous financial year, and profit fell 10% even though demand had picked up again well before the financial year was over.

In 2019, the company also experienced a substantial decline in demand in its first quarter, and, although demand quickly normalised leaving the company with a healthy order book by June, adjusted profit fell 9% due to higher costs, some relating to the closure of a factory, some to a temporary decline in efficiency because the company had to ramp up production to meet returning demand, and some to a "slight" squeeze in profit margins.

Stiffening competitive headwinds

The decline in profitability in 2013 was a blip. Over the last seven years, revenue has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 10%, and profit, diminished by the decline in 2019, has grown 8%. Twenty-nineteen may also be a blip. Only one of the factors Thorpe references in its relatively poor result that might have long-term significance is the squeeze in profit margins, which could mean competition in the lighting industry is heating up.

Many of FW Thorpe's competitors are having a tougher time of it as industry spends less on new lighting projects due to fears of economic trouble ahead, while public sector spending is subdued. Although there are brighter spots like healthcare and logistics, with more companies chasing less business it would be surprising if firms were not competing on price.

Even so, the fittest should survive and ultimately gain market share, and that is what appears to be happening. Currently, FW Thorpe believes it is gaining share, and, in 2019, it earned a return on capital of 20%, just 2% below the long-term average.

It is sitting on a large cash pile, so the company is about as far from floundering as a porpoise gliding through the ocean. It may not be leaping, but it's not going hungry either.

Avoiding the race to the bottom

FW Thorpe's strategy is to avoid the race to the lowest price by providing the best value over the lifetime of a lighting system (10 years or more). It has built its reputation on convenience and reliability by reducing the cost of spares, maintenance, and installation, and also efficiency, lowering energy costs through the adoption of LEDs, which now account for 90% of sales, and smart controls that, for example, switch lights off when no people are present.

But the easy efficiency gains have been made. LED lighting systems are 70% more efficient than fluorescent, which means future gains will be less significant, and, although there are still fluorescent systems to be replaced, interest in retrofitting LED systems into buildings to make quick savings has peaked. Work may also be harder to come by because companies brought forward the replacement of lighting systems to benefit from the new technology.

To stimulate demand and stay competitive, FW Thorpe is focusing innovation on controls now: presence detection, automated emergency lighting testing, and tuning colour temperatures to vary lighting naturally throughout the day. A New Flex System "brings the outside in" by mounting very thin lighting on the ceiling grid, and incorporating gently lit cloudscapes where the tiles would normally be: