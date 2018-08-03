GAM: The stocks that make this fund a winner

Niall Gallagher , manager of GAM Star Continental European Equity fund, tells us what it takes for a stock to make it into his portfolio, and which shares he's been buying and selling recently.

Please outline your investment approach to running European equity strategies?

We run a focused stock-picking portfolio, typically holding between 30 and 35 companies in the fund at any one time. We are long-term in our approach. Many of the holdings I've held in the fund for very many years. We tend to like to buy businesses with high returns and capital employed, very solid moats around the business, and an ability to reinvest and grow and create more wealth for our shareholders.

Which stocks best exemplify your approach?

A very good example of a stock that we think fits our investor approach is Inditex, which might be better known for its main retailer brand, which is Zara.

This is a business that began in the 1970s in Spain with one shop. There are now thousands of shops right across the world. What we like about Zara and Inditex is the uniqueness of the business model, which has at its heart this ability to produce clothes very quickly and allowing it to meet the fast fashion model. That tends to mean that Zara stays on-trend over the course of a season and doesn’t tend to have to discount its clothes heavily toward end-of-season sales.

The company has also invested very heavily in technology which means they’re able to provide online as well as their physical stores and mix the two of them up in a way that really benefits the consumer.

How has your fund performed over the last few years relative to its objectives and peer group?

The fund has outperformed the market over all of the time periods in recent years. The very long-term track record of the fund is very competitive. We haven’t done quite as well as we would’ve liked to over the last few years but we have outperformed the marker as a whole.

I think many of our companies, some of our longer-term positions, have been through a period of treading water after some very strong years. We expect them to do well again. They're showing signs of that and we think that, actually, the next few years the fund will be very strong.