GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares rocket again

The revival in the GameStop Corp Class A (NYSE:GME) trading frenzy showed no signs of fading today as more investors opted to follow the crowd rather than their appetite for risk.

Shares in the video game retailer rose 74% on Monday to $30.45, but had traded as high as $38.20 before easing back during the afternoon. They jumped again in after-hours trading to end Monday just shy of $38, but just minutes into Tuesday's session, the stock had doubled again to over $64 before quickly pulling back to under $50.

The spark is believed to have been the first social media post in three years by day trader Keith Hill, who shot to fame during the original meme-stock frenzy under the moniker “Roaring Kitty”.

Fuelled by discussions in internet chat rooms, retail investors were behind a wave of buying that forced hedge funds into covering their positions on several heavily shorted stocks. Shorting refers to the practice of selling stock that you think will fall, with a view to buying back at a lower price.

GameStop shares were worth less than $5 at the start of 2021, but within a few weeks had surged to an intraday peak of $120 for a gain of almost 2,500%. The highest the shares closed a trading day at was just under $87. They returned to a low of $10 three weeks ago.

A so-called 4-for-1 stock split in July 2022 meant that shareholders received three new shares for every one share they owned. This reduced the share price to a quarter of what it was before, although the value of holdings would remain the same as shareholders would be own more shares. This is why the previous record high of $480 shows up on the latest stock charts as $120.

