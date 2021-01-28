A risky investing craze: GameStop’s most volatile day

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance

What’s the story?

In a nutshell, it's being billed as David vs Goliath, or an anti-establishment trade, where amateur investors in the US took a different opinion to hedge funds (investors who sell stock in unloved companies in the hope of buying them back cheaper at a later date) and professional traders on Wall Street. Both had been happily selling shares in GameStop to anyone who would buy them. That’s because bricks and mortar stores have struggled during the pandemic, and its business model looks outdated.

But two weeks ago, when GameStop hired new directors to turn the business around, the amateur investors using Reddit, a social news aggregation and online discussion website, decided the shares were oversold and began buying.

News spread across Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum and buying of Gamestop shares snowballed.

So great were the numbers involved there were far more buyers than sellers. This forced the stock price higher. Hedge funds panicked because they had sold stock and have to buy it back at some point in the future. If they sold at, say, $20, they lose money for every dollar the price moves above $20. Many hedge funds rushed to buy back GameStop shares to limit losses, causing what’s called a ‘short squeeze’. However, they are reported to have lost billions of dollars because GameStop's share price rocketed so fast.

What next?

There’s talk that this event is evidence we are in a colossal bubble and may have marked the top of the US tech bull run. And it is certainly reminiscent of the dotcom boom 20 years ago in so much as a company with limited tangible value is chased to prices that appear completely unrealistic. In both cases, investors use gossip and rumour in chat rooms, discussion boards and now social media to ramp up share prices.

Investors must now decide if GameStop, a company that was worth less than $2 billion a few weeks ago, is suddenly worth over $30 billion at its recent peak.

The same amateur investors are using these chat forums to target other stocks that have been heavily shorted by big hedge funds, most recently American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL). Others could follow.

interactive investor’s head of markets Richard Hunter warns that UK investors should approach these share price moves with extreme caution.

“This is a very dangerous game. The best way to get your voice heard against the establishment is to vote. And that applies to either side of the Atlantic.

“As with any investment or indeed trade, investors should research the company and understand its business before committing capital, as opposed to surfing a buying wave which may – or may not – have any merit. Equally, social media posts should be cross checked with the latest information available on the company for a balanced view.”