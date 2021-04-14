Gordon Wilson to chair interactive investor board

interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest direct-to-consumer investment platform, has appointed Gordon Wilson as its new chair of the Board. The appointment is subject to FCA approval, and he will take up the role in due course.

Gordon Wilson has a career spanning 28 years in high-growth digital platforms, most recently from June 2011 to July 2019 as president and CEO of Travelport, a global travel commerce platform which he took public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014 and then sold to private equity in 2019. Gordon is on the Supervisory Board of BCD Holdings N.V, has been a non-executive director of William Hill PLC since January 2019 and serves as a board trustee for the Coopers Hill Recreational Trust.

He has lived and worked in the UK, the USA, South Africa and Portugal and holds a master’s degree in law from the University of Cambridge.

Gordon Wilson says: “I am thrilled to join interactive investor, a business which revolves around providing informed choice for customers for their investments in a transparent manner with its flat monthly fee structure, best-in-class technology and unbiased content. It has enjoyed significant growth through acquisition but also increasingly organically. It will be my privilege to work with the team now to position the company to realise its next phases of growth and development.”

Hugo Van Vredenburch, who chaired the Board since 2015, has stepped down to focus on conservation as chair of Fauna & Flora International’s Council of Trustees. He said: “We have confirmed that there is room for a business that is wholeheartedly on the side of its customers and passionate about maximising and optimising their savings outcomes. While, at the same time, earning a good return for its investors and with the wherewithal to continue to invest in a market-leading proposition.

“ii is that business and we are in the foothills of what’s possible. We now have the platform, audience, resources, leadership, values and ambition to really drive substantial change in the personal investing space.”

Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor said: “I would like to thank Hugo on behalf of the Board and the entire organisation for more than five years of extraordinary leadership, and personal mentoring through some transformational years. I’m delighted to welcome Gordon, whose PLC experience and knowledge of high-growth tech and scaling data-driven businesses will be invaluable to interactive investor, following a year of record organic growth.”