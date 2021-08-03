Government bats away calls for lower state pension age

A petition calling for the state pension age to be lowered from the current 66 years old has been given a cold reception by the DWP.

The Department for Work and Pensions has dismissed calls for the state pension age to be lowered.

In response to a petition asking for the age at which payments begin to be cut to 60, the DWP said such a move would be “neither affordable nor fair”.

Proponents of such a change argue it would benefit young people if state pensions began at an earlier age because it would free up job opportunities.

They say that the pandemic has reduced employment opportunities for young people much more than older generations, and such a move could help tackle this. The petition drew around 68,000 signatures.

The state pension age was increased to 66 for both men and women last year, and is expected to rise to 68 in the coming years.

The DWP said: “Parliament has voted to equalise the state pension age and subsequent retirement ages for men and women. Reducing it to 60 is neither affordable nor fair to taxpayers and future generations.”

“The state pension is funded through the tax contributions of the current working-age population,” it added. “Reducing the age to 60 would therefore increase the tax burden of the current working-age population.”

The call for a lower state pension age would seem to run contrary to the economic realities faced by the country in the wake of the pandemic.

With fewer children being born and people living much longer on average, funding of the state pension gets increasingly expensive over time and there are fewer new taxpayers joining the pool to pay for it.

Last week, Bank of England official Gertjan Vlieghe focused on this matter in his final speech as a monetary policy committee (MPC) member.