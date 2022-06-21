The Great British Retirement Survey 2022: win £1,000

We want to hear from you! The biggest retirement survey of its kind, brought to you by interactive investor, is back for a third year.

interactive investor, the UK’s second largest direct to consumer investment platform and low-cost SIPP provider, has launched the ii Great British Retirement Survey 2022 with Opinium.

The survey, which is the largest of its kind and now in its third year, seeks the views of thousands of people of all ages, from right across the UK, on how they are feeling about retirement, how they are preparing for it or how current retirees are managing.

This year’s survey comes amid a cost of living crisis and growing concern about the insufficiency of defined contribution pensions to deliver decent retirement outcomes for millions of workers.

Commenting on the significance of this year’s Great British Retirement Survey, Becky O’Connor, Head of Pensions and Savings, interactive investor, says: “Living in interesting times has an impact on people’s financial planning for the future. It’s clear that macro, real world events have a huge influence on people’s ability to invest for the future and manage money in retirement – if retirement is still on the cards.

“This year, the survey coincides with a cost of living crisis and growing concern about the insufficiency of the new wave of defined contribution pensions – the type that most people employed by the private sector now have – to deliver decent retirement outcomes.

“Last year and the year before, the survey reflected the strange impact of the pandemic on people’s finances and outlook and the year before was dominated by Brexit-related concerns.

“Many people with pensions – both workers and retirees - are concerned about the impact that stock market volatility might have on their pot values, as well as how long their retirement income will last as prices rise, especially those who are at or approaching retirement.

“This survey is a chance to make your own experience of pension saving and retirement planning count, at whatever stage of your pension ‘journey’ you are at.”

We want younger working people to have their say, too

Becky O’Connor adds: “We do not just want to hear from those who are coming up to retirement age. This survey is designed to reflect the health of the entire population’s retirement plans, so we are urging those of a younger working age to share their valuable views, too, even if it is merely to tell us how hard it is to think about something so far in the future, especially as living costs rise.

“We really want to better understand how younger working people in the UK are approaching their pension pots; if they’re thinking about it much at all or if it has been put on the back burner until they’re older and have ticked off some other key life milestones.”

