Growth vs income: why the tide could be turning
Jon Bell, who manages the BNY Mellon Global Equity Income fund, joins the podcast.
Since the start of 2023, growth stocks have been the big stock market winners, while income stocks have lagged behind. But Jon Bell, who manages the BNY Mellon Global Equity Income fund, thinks this trend may soon reverse. In this episode, he explains why high valuations for the “Magnificent Seven” US technology companies remind him of the tech bubble 25 years ago and how this could prompt a change in sentiment towards cheaper areas of the market, such as consumer staples, healthcare and utilities.
