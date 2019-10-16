A healthy outlook for one of the largest companies on earth

Source: interactive investor Past performance is not a guide to future performance

One part of the empire offering hope is the Janssen Research & Development arm which has, with German pharmaceutical company Bayer as development partner, just won approval from the US Food & Drug Administration for their product rivaroxaban for preventing blood clots in acutely ill patients in hospital and immediately after discharge.

Janssen has also this month applied to use Stelara as a treatment for children aged from six to 11 suffering from the distinctly unpleasant autoimmune skin disease psoriasis, which affects 125 million people worldwide. Stelera is currently approved in several countries for adults and children over the age of 12 and can also be used for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

Days earlier it was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for niraparib by the FDA as a treatment for prostate cancer. That means the drug gets favourable consideration in regulatory reviews as a potential treatment for a serious condition.

Other putative winners highlighted in the past few months include possible treatments for multiple sclerosis, lower respiratory tract disease, blood cancer and tuberculosis.

The other side of the coin is J&J's battle with accusations that it aggressively promoted its opioid patch and pill painkillers to the point that patients became addicted. This kind of legal action tends to be expensive and J&J is one of several drug companies that have been accused of causing, between them, the deaths of more than 4,600 people in the state of Oklahoma alone over a 10-year period.

The company's defence is that there was government oversight over the drugs and there were warning labels on the products.

An Oklahoma judge ordered J&J to pay $572 million in damages, mercifully somewhat less than the $17 billion that the state had demanded. The company is to appeal against the decision. More recently a jury in Pennsylvania ordered J&J to pay $8 billion in damages and interest in a parallel case. Again, an appeal has been lodged and it is likely that the excessive amount will be reduced at least.

J&J shares slipped ahead of the third-quarter results, falling below $131, but jumped 2% after the figures to just below $133. At one point they were well above $134 before running into profit taking by day traders. However, they are still well short of the $148 peak reached at the end of last year. At current levels the yield is 2.8%.

Hobson's choice: The better outlook is not fully reflected in the share price, which has pretty much moved sideways for more than two years.

The downside looks limited to $128 even if the fourth quarter falls short of expectations. Buy up to $134.

