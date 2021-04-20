Helen Mahy: The Richard Hunter Interview
Helen Mahy of The Renewables Infrastructure Group, talks clean energy investment and renewable energy.
20th April 2021 11:42
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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Richard is joined by Helen Mahy, chairman of The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LSE:TRIG), to discuss clean energy investment, renewable energy and all things ‘green’.
Highlights:
1:37 – establishing TRIG and the green agenda within social discourse
3:40 – the type of projects the trust invests in
6:13 – the importance of maintaining the level of the dividend
7:28 – a whole-economy approach to decarbonisation and the role of young people in green energy
10:54 - meeting targets, government support and a unified approach
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