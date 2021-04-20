Helen Mahy: The Richard Hunter Interview

Richard is joined by Helen Mahy, chairman of The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LSE:TRIG), to discuss clean energy investment, renewable energy and all things ‘green’.

Highlights:

1:37 – establishing TRIG and the green agenda within social discourse

3:40 – the type of projects the trust invests in

6:13 – the importance of maintaining the level of the dividend

7:28 – a whole-economy approach to decarbonisation and the role of young people in green energy

10:54 - meeting targets, government support and a unified approach