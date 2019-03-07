High-yielding Aviva slips on growth and dividend tweak

The yield is attractive and the shares cheap, but these numbers raise some concerns for investors.

The last time Aviva (LSE:AV.) got a new chief executive one of his first acts was to slash the dividend by 44% as part of a rebuilding job in the wake of £3 billion losses.

More than five years later and with the payout for 2018 now double the size, the first week at the helm for new boss Maurice Tulloch sees a switch to a new progressive dividend policy.

Under this strategy, which replaces the current target of a 50% pay-out ratio to operating earnings per share (EPS), Aviva admits that it expects future percentage growth rates "will be more modest than those in the recent past." Today's total dividend under the old policy increased by 9% to 30p a share.

Aviva said the new approach would allow Tulloch more flexibility to implement his strategic agenda, which is likely to be focused on a drive to reduce debt by £1.5 billion by 2021/22 in order to save about £90 million a year in interest expenses.

Analysts at UBS think that dividends will now grow more in line with EPS, but having seen this measure rise at 7% for the past two years to 58.4p the insurer has warned that it may be difficult to sustain this momentum in earnings in 2019.

It pointed out that only half its earnings growth in 2018 was due to higher profits from its major businesses, with the rest of the increase due to share buy-backs, debt reduction and a higher net contribution from longevity and assumption changes.

The dividend policy update took its toll on Aviva shares, which were 4% lower at 416.5p as the widely-held blue-chip stock unwound some of the 16% rise seen in the year to-date. Towards the end of 2018, political and market turbulence and uncertainty caused by the surprise departure of former boss Mark Wilson had left Aviva shares at their lowest level since 2013.