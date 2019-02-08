Hoping for a Brexit bounce? Two cheap ways to track the FTSE All-Share index

It’s hard to think of another event in recent memory causing more uncertainty for UK businesses than Brexit. Following the vote in June 2016, the FTSE All-Share index has underperformed the global benchmark MSCI World by 6.3% in annualised terms.

Some argue this makes UK companies a prime objective for bargain-hunters. However, investing in businesses that are particularly reliant on the health of the British economy remains a risky bet.

How badly can Brexit hurt UK companies?

As we write, no one knows what path the Brexit process will take. Even if the withdrawal deal is approved, the UK is in for a transition period when the future relationship will have to be negotiated, in effect meaning that uncertainty is likely to continue to weigh on investment decisions, stock valuations and the value of sterling. The alternative scenarios, of the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal or of a second Brexit referendum, also do little to mitigate uncertainty.

One thing is certain, though: to date, the added risk created by the Brexit process has not been good for UK stocks that are more heavily reliant on home market revenues. Domestically oriented UK firms have significantly underperformed stocks with greater international revenue diversity.

This highlights the importance of considering where companies earn their revenues when considering geographical risk. This is particularly relevant when investing in passive funds, because traditional equity indices attribute companies’ geographical distribution based solely on their legal domicile. This is not a good way of seeking to understand where the true sources of risk lie.