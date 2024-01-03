The hot stories you were reading in every month of 2023

January

Rolls-Royce: a new target price and why the shares are a ‘buy’

This popular stock received yet another boost after one City analyst backed the share price to go much higher. They also increased their target for BAE Systems.

February

10 shares to give you a £10,000 annual income in 2023

Despite difficult market conditions, ii's head of equity strategy proved again that you can generate an attractive annual yield from company dividends far in excess of cash.

March

Ian Cowie: ‘awesome eight’ income trusts let investors have their cake and eat it

Our columnist pointed out that income-seeking investors do not need to sacrifice total returns when sizing up investment trusts with more than half a century of annual pay rises.

April

10 dividend growth stocks to boost investment returns

In a bearish period like this, companies with a long track record of dividend growth could offer comfort, wrote stock screen expert Ben Hobson who identified dividend achievers that might outperform higher yield stocks with lower growth.

May

Jeremy Hunt and his plans for your pension

The chancellor wants pension funds to invest more money in UK Plc to drive growth, but will it happen? Rachel Lacey examined the current predicament and found out what the experts thought.

June

Six experts name their top five funds that should be in every portfolio

From funds that seek to deliver throughout the investment cycle to those that may chart a rockier course but aim to shoot the lights out over the longer term, these funds are worthy contenders for every portfolio, reported Jennifer Hill.

July

Baillie Gifford shuts underperforming fund

The fund was flagged as not delivering value to investors after a long period of poor returns. Sam Benstead explained what was going on at the fund giant.

August

‘Greatest opportunity for 30 years’ after income trust's 16% slump

Diverse Income Trust had struggled over the past year, but its fund managers were confident that returns will improve.

September

Seven pension tips I learned as a financial adviser

Craig Rickman looked back on his experience in financial advice and shared some learnings to help you make the right decisions with your retirement savings.

October

Lloyds Bank shares: Q3 2023 results preview and new price target

We reported that a seven-month downtrend for the UK lender and many of its peers might be over if this expert had got their sums right. Another reckoned the shares looked attractive ahead of bank sector earnings season.

November

HMRC tax raid hits savers: tips to protect your income

A combination of higher interest rates and frozen tax allowances was pushing more savers into paying tax. Craig Rickman explained what you need to know and suggested ways to keep the taxman at bay.

December

A windfall for Lloyds Bank shareholders and Barclays stock for sale

With only weeks to go before Christmas, Lloyds came into some money which could be returned to investors. But things weren’t going as well at a rival lender. City writer Graeme Evans explains.