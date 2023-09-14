Seven pension tips I learned as a financial adviser

Before I became a financial journalist at the start of 2016, I spent eight years working as a regulated financial adviser.

As I’m sure the current crop of advisers will attest, it’s a rewarding job, but not an easy one. My first full year in advice was 2008, the year of the global financial crisis. Stock markets plummeted, as did interest rates, and economies plunged into recession. Straight in at the deep end to put it mildly.

I can’t lie and say I found every aspect of the job enjoyable. I wouldn’t be a personal finance writer if that were the case. But the most fulfilling and interesting part for me was meeting people, finding out what they wanted to achieve in life, and helping them to get there. It also taught me a thing or two about what works and what doesn’t when it comes to making sound financial decisions.

One area that people really struggled with was retirement planning, which may come as little shock. Pension rules and taxation can be a maze at the best times. Knowing the right thing to do for your unique situation is hard.

So, as Friday 15 September is Pension Awareness Day, I thought I’d share seven pension tips I learned during my stint as an adviser that you might find useful.

1) Saving for retirement needs to pinch a bit

It would be great if we could tuck away enough for a comfortable retirement without having to make sacrifices today. Few of us, however, are that fortunate.

The chances are, if you want to retire on your own terms, paying into a pension will have to pinch a bit. You’ll see the money disappear from your payslip or bank account every month and think of 101 things you’d rather spend it on.

But whatever you save during your working life needs to last the duration of your retirement, which could be 30 years or perhaps even more. And chucking in loose change isn’t likely to get you there.

To be clear, this doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy yourself during your pre-retirement years. In fact, some retirees I saw regretted not spending more earlier on in life. It’s about getting the balance right.

It’s worth remembering that nudging up your pension contributions may only pinch at the start. Once you get used to the money going out every month, over time it should just become a regular and manageable expense. And this also explains why it’s so important to maximise your workplace pension and any tax perks, as your employer and the government will take some of the grunt for you. I do, however, appreciate that paying more into your pension may not be an option right now due to soaring cost of living.

2) Plan jointly if you’re in a couple

If you’re married, in civil partnership, or cohabiting, there are several benefits to undertaking the retirement planning process together.

First, you can make the most of any tax breaks. For instance, if one partner pays a higher rate of income tax than the other, it can be more prudent to direct more savings into the higher taxpayer’s pension.

But second, and perhaps more importantly, you can discuss and plan for the retirement you both want. You’ll have a clear idea about what you would like to achieve and understand the steps you need to take to get there. In addition, if one of you were to pass away before you reach retirement, the survivor will have the comfort of knowing where they will stand financially in later life.

Colin Dyer, a client director and financial planning and retirement expert at abrdn, wrote a brilliant article on this subject recently. It’s well worth a read.

3) Tell your adult kids to save - they will (hopefully) listen to you

As you may have found, getting teenage children to take your advice can be a challenge. However, things often change once they enter adulthood and financial responsibilities zoom into focus.

When meeting younger clients for the first time - and asking them about why they wanted to see a financial adviser - a common response was: “Because my parents told me I need a pension.”

They sometimes didn’t understand why or have a deep understanding of how a pension works. But either way, with their parents’ encouragement they had taken the important first step of kickstarting their retirement savings pot. And what you save early on in life can make a sizeable difference to the eventual size of your fund as your money has more time to benefit from compound growth.

What’s more, encouraging your children to engage with their pension may also open their eyes to other areas of their finances, such as shorter-term savings and protecting their loved ones.