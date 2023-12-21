How 2023’s investment predictions fared

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

In the last episode of 2023 before we return in the new year, Kyle Caldwell is joined by Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, to reflect on the investment predictions made at the start of the year. The duo focus on five areas: recession, UK mid-cap and small-cap stocks, technology shares, China, and bonds.

We wish all our listeners a wonderful festive period. We would love to hear your thoughts on the show and questions for future episodes. Reach us via email at: OTM@ii.co.uk.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.