How 2023’s investment predictions fared
We reflect on investment predictions made at the start of the year, considering recession, UK mid- and small-cap stocks, technology shares, China, and bonds.
In the last episode of 2023 before we return in the new year, Kyle Caldwell is joined by Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, to reflect on the investment predictions made at the start of the year. The duo focus on five areas: recession, UK mid-cap and small-cap stocks, technology shares, China, and bonds.
Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.
