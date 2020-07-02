How AB Foods became the top FTSE 100 stock

AB Foods (LSE:ABF) will be greatly relieved to have its jewel in the crown restored, and the very early signs are that Primark is picking up largely where it left off.

The diversity of the AB Foods business model has taken some of the sting out of the effects of the pandemic. In particular, the Grocery unit, previously responsible for 28% of operating profit, saw an increase in revenues in its third quarter to 20 June of 9%, leading to a cumulative increase for the year of 3%.

Meanwhile, the Sugar and Ingredients businesses also posted progress, with a slight decline at the smaller Agriculture unit. This has fed through to operating profits which were ahead of the company’s own expectations for Grocery, Agriculture and Ingredients, with a material profit improvement in Sugar, driven by higher EU sugar prices.

However, it is the Primark business, latterly representing two-thirds of group operating profit, which draws most attention. The group had previously advised that the closure of the entirety of its store estate would lead to lost revenues of £650 million per month, and that cost mitigation measures had reduced cash outflow to £100 million per month. The reopening of stores in the UK on June 15 meant that 90% of the store estate was back up and running and that figure has subsequently increased to 98%.

The group describes initial trading as “reassuring and encouraging”, with strong sales in obvious summer lines such as shorts and t-shirts offset by the presently less required formal menswear and travel-related accessories.

The peak of the crisis between early March and the end of May saw cash outflows of £800 million at Primark, partially offset by inflows of £300 million elsewhere in the group. Dialling back to the very first store reopenings in Austria in early May, cumulative sales have totalled £322 million for the estate and the group expects to return to cash generation for the final quarter of the year.